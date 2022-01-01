Interesting update about Mahesh Babu- Rajamouli's film

Tollywood Superstar Mahesh Babu who is currently busy with his upcoming movie "Sarkaru Vaari Paata" under the direction of Parasuram has Trivikram Srinivas's project for his next and will also join hands with director SS Rajamouli for his next.

After the release of RRR, Rajamouli will be working on this film. KL Narayana is bankrolling this project. The news is that the script is being readied and a few ideas have been locked by Vijayendra Prasad as well. The discussions are currently in full swing. Rajamouli also confirmed that more details of the film will be revealed only after the release of RRR.

Billed to be a high-budget project, Vijayendra Prasad said that the film will run in the backdrop of African forests. We have to wait till the release of 'RRR' for more details.