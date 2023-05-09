Is Pawan Kalyan And Sai Dharam Tej’s Movie Titled ‘Bro’?

It is all known that Tollywood's ace actor Pawan Kalyan is busy with a handful of movies. On the one side, he is taking part in Harish Shankar's Ustaad Bhagat Singh and Sujeeth's 'OG' shootings and on the other side, he already wrapped up his part in Samuthirakani's Vinodhaya Sitham remake. Pawan is also part of ace filmmaker Krish Jagarlamudi's Hari Hara Veera Mallu movie. Off late, an interesting update regarding the Vindhaya Sitham remake is doing rounds on social media. As the title of the movie still needs to be unveiled, there are speculations that the makers have finalized 'Bro' as their title.



It is the remake of the Vinodhaya Sitham movie which turned into a blockbuster in Tamil. Going with the plot, it showcases how the lead actor Thambi Ramaiah aka Parasuram dies in an accident but 'Time' gives him the chance of reliving his life for three months. He then realises that he was rude and selfish all the time and did the same with his family members too. But with the help of 'Time,' he spends more time with his family and also values their opinions. He also gets a note-worthy promotion in his office. Coming to the Telugu version, director Samuthirakani made necessary changes and Power Star will be holding the role akin to his character in the Gopala Gopala movie while Sai Dharam Tej will be seen in Thambi's role. But the changes made in both the characterisations are likely to impress the Telugu audience.

South Indian ace actor cum director Samuthirakani is helming this project and it is produced by TG Vishwa Prasad under his home banner People Media Factory in collaboration with Zee Studios. As per sources, Ketika Sharma is essaying the lead actress role and dialogues are penned by ace filmmaker Trivikram. Further details of this movie will be revealed soon!