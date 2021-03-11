Is Prabhas-Nag Ashwin film budget reaching Rs 400 Cr?

Pan India star Prabhas's 21st film is memorable in several ways. This film marks his first ever superhero film with a sci-fi twist. Also, the film marks prestigious Tollywood banner Vyjayanti Movies' 50th year production.

In addition to the above two factors, leading Bollywood stars Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone joining this crazy project has added an additional wow factor to this yet untitled film. Fans and trade circles across the country are eagerly waiting for this massive spectacle.



Now, the latest gossip in Film Nagar circles is that veteran producer Ashwini Dutt is shelling out a staggering Rs 400 crores to make this movie as a never before seen visual spectacle. This makes the film one of the most expensive films ever made in India. In fact, the Prabhas-Nag Ashwin film is going to be bigger than Rajamouli's multistarrer with NTR and Ram Charan in terms of budget.

The Rajamouli directorial is being made with a budget of Rs 350 crores. The Prabhas-starrer will be released internationally and recovering the budget should be a cakewalk if the film gets a positive response upon its release.