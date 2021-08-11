Is Shanmukh part of Bigg Boss?

Bigg Boss is one of the interesting reality shows in the Telugu television space. The TV show is going to hit the floors very soon and we have an update that the first episode will air in September. Meanwhile, there are multiple speculations about the contestants in the TV show.



The buzz is that Youtube actor Shankmukh Jaswanth is in talks to be a part of this prestigious TV show. But, there is no clarity on the same. Many media outlets reported that he is going to be a part of the TV show.



However, Shanmukh himself has given a clarity recently that there are false reports doing rounds in the media. He told his followers that he will inform everyone if he is going to be a part of the TV show.



For now, the suspense still continues if he is going to be a part of the TV show.

