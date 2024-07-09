Is South Korean actor Ma Dong-seok Set to Play the Villain in Prabhas' Upcoming Film 'Spirit'?

South Korean actor Ma Dong-seok, known in Hollywood as Dong Lee, is reportedly set to make his Telugu film debut in the highly anticipated movie 'Spirit,' starring Prabhas. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, 'Spirit' could mark Ma Dong-seok's entry into the Indian film industry if the reports are confirmed.

Ma Dong-seok has made a significant mark in the South Korean film industry since 2004, best known for his roles in 'Train to Busan' and Marvel Cinematic Universe’s 'Eternals.' The actor's potential role in 'Spirit' has created a buzz, especially with rumours suggesting he might receive a fee of Rs 10 Cr for his part.

Ma Dong-seok has had an illustrious career in the South Korean entertainment industry, appearing in numerous films and dramas. His notable works include the 2016 zombie apocalypse thriller 'Train to Busan,' which gained international acclaim. In 2017, he starred in the crime action film 'The Outlaws,' where he played a tough cop, a role he continued in 'The Roundup' series, showcasing his versatility in action-packed roles.

Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, known for his intense storytelling, announced that filming for 'Spirit' would commence by the end of 2024. Sources say that Prabhas will portray an "angry young cop," promising a film filled with Vanga’s signature style of unflinching violence and drama. Production designer Suresh Selvarajan has hinted that 'Spirit' will be a much larger spectacle compared to Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal.' The film is set to be produced by Bhushan Kumar under the T-Series banner, adding to the grandeur of the project.

As fans eagerly await updates on 'Spirit,' Prabhas continues to captivate audiences with his recent release 'Kalki 2898 AD.' Directed by Nag Ashwin, the film also stars Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan. 'Kalki 2898 AD' has achieved remarkable success, collecting Rs 500 Cr in India and surpassing Rs 700 Cr worldwide.