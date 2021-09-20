Is this the remuneration of Bigg Boss Telugu 5 contestants?

Bigg Boss 5 Telugu contestants remuneration: Popular Telugu reality show Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 recently started airing on Star Maa and has been getting impressive TRP numbers.

Sarayu got eliminated in the first week followed by Uma in the second week. 17 contestants are still left in the house. Just in the second week itself, the housemates have started some abusive language and fights. Now, let's know how much these housemates are earning per week for their performances inside the house. Anchor Ravi and YouTuber Shanmukh Jaswanth are reportedly the highest-paid contestants with a take-home of 4 lakhs per week. Annee Master and Lobo charge 3 lakhs per week.

Jassi, Lahari, Sreerama, Priya have a package of Rs 1-2 lakhs. Vishwa, Nataraj, Sweta Varma, VJ Sunny, Siri, and Priyanka are the least paid contestants with 60 thousand per week.