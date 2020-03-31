iSmart Ram wants to avoid MASS

After iSmart Shankar, Ram Pothineni is back in the form. With a decent success ratio, Ram is always one of the bankable stars in the Tollywood film industry. Now, with the success of iSmart Shankar, his craze went up and everyone wants to work with him.

Ram made a clever move again by picking up a mass entertainer, that too a Tamil remake. Ram wants to keep up the momentum for a while and he is confident that his next movie RED will become a hit.

But, after RED, he wants to change the genre and wants to show a difference. Ram wants to avoid MASS completely and pick up a family entertainer like Ready. Ram is in talks with director Maruthi who is working on the script. If everything goes well, the formal confirmation about their project will come out this year.