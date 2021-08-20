It is Mehreen after Payal Rajput & Sai Pallavi

Kannada star hero Shivarajkumar is all set to come up with the 124th film in his career. Touted to be a romantic entertainer, a Tollywood beauty is all set to mark her Kannada debut with this film. She is none other than Mehreen Pirzada.



Mehreen who acted in some super hit movies like 'Krishna Gaadi Veera Prema Gaadha', 'Raja The Great', 'Mahanubhavudu', 'F2: Fun and Frustration is all set to foray into the Kannada film industry.



The actress marks her debut with Shiva Rajkumar's 'Nee Siguvaregu'. The makers have recently unveiled the first look poster of the film which received a decent response from the audience. Sampath Raj, Sadhu Kokila, etc are also playing key roles in the film.



The rumors are rife that Shivarajkumar will don two different looks in the film. He will appear as an army officer as well as a youngster in the movie.



Narala Srinivas Reddy, Swathi Vanapalli, and Srikanth Dhulipudi are jointly bankrolling this project.



After calling off her engagement with Bhavya Bishnoi, Mehreen upped her game in the film industry by signing back-to-back films.



Sai Pallavi and Payal Rajput are the other two heroines who are foraying into the Kannada film industry next year.