It's a wrap for Balayya's Akhanda

The expectations of Nandamuri Balakrishna's upcoming movie 'Akhanda' under the direction of Boyapati Srinu are sky-high.

Touted to be the 3rd outing of Balayya and Boyapati after 2 blockbuster movies like Simha and Legend. The recently released teasers and songs have already received a thumping response from the audience.

According to the latest buzz, the makers have finally wrapped up the shooting of the film. The movie unit is now busy with the post-production works of the film and is planning to release the film as soon as possible.

Pragya Jaiswal is playing the female lead in this movie. Poorna, Srikanth, and Jagapathi Babu are playing crucial roles in the film.

Balakrishna will also take a plunge into the OTT platforms by turning a TV host. He also has a couple of interesting films on hand that he will start soon!