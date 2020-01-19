Its holiday time for Mahesh Babu

After spending more than four weeks in promoting his latest release 'Sarileru Neekevvaru,' actor Mahesh Babu has finally decided to take a break.

It is very well known that the star and his family like to take off on periodical holidays, especially after the release of a film. On Sunday morning, the actor left for his customary holiday.

Namrata Shirodkar shared photos of Mahesh, Gautam and Sitara taking off from the airport in the early hours of Sunday.

"And we r off!! (sic)," she captioned the photos. After blockbusters 'Bharat Ane Nenu' and 'Maharshi', Mahesh showcased his flair for comedy in his latest masala entertainer and enthralled his fans.