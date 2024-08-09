It’s official: Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala engaged!

Hyderabad : Naga Chaitanya Akkineni is officially engaged to his long-time girlfriend, Sobhita Dhulipala. The couple celebrated their engagement in an intimate ceremony held at their residence on Thursday morning. The joyous news was confirmed by Chaitanya's father, Nagarjuna Akkineni, who took to his X (formerly Twitter) profile to share the happy announcement along with photos from the event.

“We are delighted to announce the engagement of our son, Naga Chaitanya, to Sobhita Dhulipala, which took place this morning at 9:42 a.m.!! We are overjoyed to welcome her into our family. Congratulations to the happy couple! Wishing them a lifetime of love and happiness. God bless! 8.8.8. A beginning of infinite love,” Nagarjuna tweeted.

The engagement comes as a delightful surprise to many. Although rumours had circulated about Chaitanya and Sobhita's relationship, the couple had neither confirmed nor denied their romance publicly until now. Their engagement has thus put an end to the speculation, bringing joy to fans and well-wishers alike.