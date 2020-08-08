It's Time To Celebrate Rana Daggubati's Wedding: Samantha Looked Gorgeous In Her Pretty 'Haldi' Outfit

Rana Daggubati Wedding: Our Tollywood's dear Bhallaladeva Rana Daggubati is going to tie a knot to his lady love Miheeka Bajaj today… All his fans and the whole film industry is eagerly waiting to witness this great moment!!! We have already witnessed the gala celebrations of 'Haldi' and 'Mehndi' functions… Even Tollywood's ace actress Samantha also attended the functions and had loads and loads of fun with the bride and bridegroom.

In this pic, both Rana and Samantha are seen in all smiles… Rana is looking like a 'Prince' in his white traditional wear, while our dear 'Oh Baby' actress killed it with her pretty party wear. Samantha wrote, "It's time to celebrate you @ranadaggubati our rock star… #bigday #ranawedsmiheeka ♥️".

Wow… Such a lovely outfit!!! It's just amazing and swanky too… Samantha proved her love for Indian outfits and stole the hearts with her three-piece yellow outfit designed by Arpita Mehta. Being a cheerful day and gala 'Haldi' ceremony, Samantha made her presence donning a sharara outfit… She wore a yellow kurta and teamed it up with a sharara pant. Both are enhanced with intricate floral threadwork. Well, her awesome jacket was the hero of her complete attire which is embellished with signature mirror work, intricate floral thread work and seashell tassels.

Coming to her makeup and jewellery, they also played an important role in highlighting Sam's 'Haldi' attire… Sam followed Miheeka's funda and went with the two-layered seashell choker and went with simple diamond studs. Her pony hairdo and nude lipstick along with a dash of highlighter made her look cute…



Being Covid-19 crisis period, Daggubati family is keeping this wedding a low-key affair by inviting only 30 close family members. Even all the festivities are being celebrated amidst the close knits of the family. By following the strict rules of Covid-19 pandemic, Daggubati family is standing as an example for all others in this health crisis period.