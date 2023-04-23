Ivana makes her Telugu debut with ‘Selfish’

After making his film debut with "Rowdy Boys," young hero Ashish will be next seen in a youthful mass entertainer, "Selfish."

Directed by debutant Kasi Vishal, the film is produced by Sukumar Writings, ace producer Dil Raju, and Shirish's Sri Venkateswara Creations. Ashish plays a mass character, and in the released posters, he was seen showing his reckless attitude.

Today the first look poster of the film's leading lady, Ivana, was released. The project marks the Telugu debut of the actress who shot to fame with the Tamil blockbuster "Love Today." Ivana plays Chaitra, a financial analyst in the film. The first-look poster shows the female lead a bit tensed. Ivana looks simple yet adorable in the poster, while Ashish can be seen with curly hair and a beard. '

Reserved for my love' reads the Google search space. The story will be set in the old city of Hyderabad. Ashish will be seen as a typical old-city guy who is selfish. Harshith Reddy, Hanshitha Reddy, and Ashok Bandreddy are the co-producers of the film. Mickey J Meyer is the music director. Currently, the film's shoot is happening in Hyderabad.

