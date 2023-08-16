Live
- Two sides of Lisbon: Day vs Night
- Gaza ready to hold municipal elections: Poll body
- Let everyone finish, we have plenty of time to answer: DCM DK Shivakumar
- Genekha matsutake mushroom festival
- Seoul unveils new promotion logo
- Sudan's civil aviation authority opens airspace in eastern sector
- Atal Bihari Vajpayee death anniversary: Top 15 inspiring quotes by former Indian PM
- Indian banks' operating environment stronger, but structural issues continue to affect: Fitch Ratings
- Virat Kohli in the T20 team for 2024 WC? Former Indian batting coach Sanjay Bangar gives thumbs up to it
- CMs Medak visit postponed
Just In
‘Jabardasth’ Naresh to be part of ‘Bigg Boss 7 Telugu!’
“Bigg Boss” is one of the most popular shows globally. The Telugu version also became grand success and running successfully. The show reached its 7th...
“Bigg Boss” is one of the most popular shows globally. The Telugu version also became grand success and running successfully. The show reached its 7th edition and it is about to start within weeks. The predicted contestants list is going rounds. Previously, there is a rumour that former cricketer Venu Gopal Rao will be part of show. Recently, it was reported that actress Surekha Vani and her daughter Suprita are set to participate in the upcoming season 7 of Bigg Boss Telugu.
Adding to the excitement, there’s a new rumour making its rounds on social media. Jabardasth comedian Naresh, recently seen in Chiranjeevi’s “Bholaa Shankar,” might also join the show as a contestant. An official announcement regarding this is expected shortly.
The show is scheduled to air on the Star Maa channel next month and King Nagarjuna will host the show.