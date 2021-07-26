Jagapathi Babu's interesting role in Akhanda

We already know that versatile actor Jagapathi Babu is playing an important role in the Balakrishna starrer 'Akhanda'. Mass Director Boyapati Srinu is helming this project.



Jagapathi Babu is all set to play the role of an Aghori Sadhu in the mass masala entertainer. Jagapathi Babu kick-started his second innings by playing a villain role in 'Legend'. Now, the fans are super excited to see Jaggu Bhai locking horns with Nandamuri Balakrishna all over again. But an interesting update about the film is that the duo actors are all set to act as collaborators but not enemies. Rumors are rife that the chemistry between them will be a highlight of the movie and the dialogues are expected to be top-notch.



Akhanda's final schedule is currently underway in Tamil Nadu's Thiruvannamalai. Pragya Jaiswal is playing the female lead whereas Srikanth is playing an important role.

