‘Jailer’ second single ‘Hukum,’ all set to hit social media

Here comes the most eagerly awaited update on Rajinikanth’s upcoming film, “Jailer.” After the massive success of the film’s first single “Kaavaalaa,” the makers are all set to release the second song from the movie’s audio album composed by hotshot music director Anirudh Ravichander. Jailer’s second single is titled ‘Hukum’. The song will be out on the 17th of July. The motion poster that was released to announce the song’s release date showcases the Superstar in a mass avatar. In the short promo, Rajini’s voice says, “Hukum.. Tiger ka Hukum.”

“Jailer” is being directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and also stars Tamannaah, Jackie Shroff, Shivarajkumar, Ramya Krishna, Sunil and Yogi Babu in important roles. Produced by Sun Pictures, the film is scheduled to release on August 10.