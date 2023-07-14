Live
- 3 children died due to water-logging in Mukundpur
- Kharge, Priyanka to participate in ‘Maun Satyagrah’ in Delhi
- Codavas Appeal for the Restoration of Cultural Identity and Religious Rights
- Build a capsule wardrobe and reduce fast fashion consumption
- Rising costs forcing hotel owners to increase price of food
- India Committed to international causes, Business and employment included- Nirmala
- Vakati Karuna appointed incharge VC of Telangana University
- Police detected more than 250 fake entry passes of Vidhana soudha
- 6 beauty looks to avoid in humid conditions
- Governor and CM congratulate ISRO scientists for successful launch of Chandrayaan 3
‘Jailer’ second single ‘Hukum,’ all set to hit social media
Here comes the most eagerly awaited update on Rajinikanth’s upcoming film, “Jailer.” After the massive success of the film’s first single “Kaavaalaa,” the makers are all set to release the second song from the movie’s audio album composed by hotshot music director Anirudh Ravichander. Jailer’s second single is titled ‘Hukum’. The song will be out on the 17th of July. The motion poster that was released to announce the song’s release date showcases the Superstar in a mass avatar. In the short promo, Rajini’s voice says, “Hukum.. Tiger ka Hukum.”
“Jailer” is being directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and also stars Tamannaah, Jackie Shroff, Shivarajkumar, Ramya Krishna, Sunil and Yogi Babu in important roles. Produced by Sun Pictures, the film is scheduled to release on August 10.