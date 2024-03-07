Janhvi Kapoor Joins With Ram Charan in ‘RC 16’

Janhvi Kapoor's birthday this year came with a special gift for her fans - the announcement of her upcoming Telugu film, ‘RC 16’. This exciting project will see her share the screen with Telugu superstar Ram Charan for the first time.

Janhvi, who made her Telugu debut in ‘Devara’, is no stranger to the South Indian film industry. ‘RC 16’ marks her second venture into Telugu cinema and boasts an impressive team behind the camera. Buchi Babu Sana, known for directing the blockbuster ‘Uppena’, will be helming the project. The cast also includes Mrunal Thakur and Shiva Rajkumar, further raising anticipation for the film.



While plot details remain under wraps, rumours suggest ‘RC 16’ might be a gripping rural sports drama, possibly centred around Kabaddi. There's also buzz that Ram Charan might even play a dual role, adding another layer of intrigue to the project.



Adding to the excitement is the news that the legendary AR Rahman will be composing the music for the film, while the renowned R. Rathnavelu will handle cinematography. This combination of talented individuals has generated significant buzz among fans, who are eagerly awaiting further details and the film's release date.



With its star-studded cast, promising director, and talented crew, ‘RC 16’ is shaping up to be a highly anticipated project for both Janhvi Kapoor and the Telugu film industry as a whole.

