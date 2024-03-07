Live
- Mumbai startup's cheap carbon capture tech to foster India's net zero targets
- Achieving gender equality is more vital than ever
- Retired IAS, IPS, IFS officers urge V-P to put Syed Naseer Hussain's oath on hold
- Central Asian youth delegation in India to witness nation's growth story
- Maha Shivratri: The Grand Festival Celebrating Lord Shiva
- Exercise Tips for Women Over 40: Stay Fit and Healthy
- Abdul Aziz Babu conducts Babu Surety Bhavishyat ki Guarantee in Nellore
- Holi 2024: Everything You Need to Know About Chhoti Holi
- Telangana Education Department announces half-day classes from March 15
- Devineni Avinash conducts Mee Avinash Anna Haami" program
Just In
Janhvi Kapoor Joins With Ram Charan in ‘RC 16’
Janhvi Kapoor is joining Ram Charan in a new Telugu film titled ‘RC 16’. This is her second Telugu film and will be directed by Buchi Babu Sana with music by AR Rahman. Details about the plot are scarce, but it is rumoured to be a rural sports drama.
Janhvi Kapoor's birthday this year came with a special gift for her fans - the announcement of her upcoming Telugu film, ‘RC 16’. This exciting project will see her share the screen with Telugu superstar Ram Charan for the first time.
Janhvi, who made her Telugu debut in ‘Devara’, is no stranger to the South Indian film industry. ‘RC 16’ marks her second venture into Telugu cinema and boasts an impressive team behind the camera. Buchi Babu Sana, known for directing the blockbuster ‘Uppena’, will be helming the project. The cast also includes Mrunal Thakur and Shiva Rajkumar, further raising anticipation for the film.
While plot details remain under wraps, rumours suggest ‘RC 16’ might be a gripping rural sports drama, possibly centred around Kabaddi. There's also buzz that Ram Charan might even play a dual role, adding another layer of intrigue to the project.
Adding to the excitement is the news that the legendary AR Rahman will be composing the music for the film, while the renowned R. Rathnavelu will handle cinematography. This combination of talented individuals has generated significant buzz among fans, who are eagerly awaiting further details and the film's release date.
With its star-studded cast, promising director, and talented crew, ‘RC 16’ is shaping up to be a highly anticipated project for both Janhvi Kapoor and the Telugu film industry as a whole.