‘Jathara’ first look poster builds anticipation

In an era where audiences crave fresh narratives, Sathish Babu is stepping up with his innovative film, "Jathara." Not only is he the writer and director, but Sathish Babu also stars as the lead, aiming to offer something distinct from the usual fare.

Presented by Galla Manjunath and produced by Radhakrishna Reddy and Siva Shankar Reddy under Radhakrishnaa Production Company, in association with Movieteck LLC, the film’s first look poster has recently been unveiled. The poster showcases Sathish Babu in a dramatic pose, brandishing a sword with a fierce expression, his long hair and intense gaze setting a compelling tone for the film.

"Jathara" is set in Chittoor's drought-stricken district and revolves around a black stone revered as the goddess Paleti Gangamma, which inspires hope among the villagers. The film depicts their efforts to build a temple and hold a grand festival, led by the landlord Venkatareddy, only for the situation to take a dark turn after his death.

The cast includes Deeya Raj as the female lead, with R.K. Pinnapala, Gopal Reddy, Mahaboob Basha, and Sai Vikranth in supporting roles. Cinematography is by K.V. Prasad, and music is provided by Sreejith Edavana. A first glimpse of the film will be released soon, promising to further intrigue viewers and build anticipation for its unique storyline.