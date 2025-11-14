Jigris: A fun, nostalgic ride of friendship

Jigris arrives as a youthful entertainer that celebrates friendship, travel, and the unpredictable moments that shape one’s journey. Directed with a clear intention to blend comedy with heartfelt emotions, the film follows four close friends who set off on a spontaneous trip that ends up changing their lives. With humor as its main engine and nostalgia as its soul, Jigris aims to connect with anyone who has ever shared crazy memories with their gang.

Story

The story revolves around four best friends—Karthik (Krishna Burugula), Praveen (Ram Nithin), Vinay (Dheeraj Aathreya), and Prashanth (Mani Vakk)—who decide to drive to Goa in a Maruti 800 after a drunken night. What starts as an impulsive plan soon turns into an eventful journey when their car breaks down midway. While trying to fix it, they encounter a quirky and interesting character who adds flavor to their adventure.

The rest of the story explores whether they finally reach Goa, why they insisted on taking that tiny car, what unexpected events unfold during the trip, and how this reckless journey becomes a turning point in their lives. Though the narrative doesn’t rely on twists, it thrives on relatability, making viewers feel like they’re watching their own gang on-screen. The last fifteen minutes, however, shift from comedy to deep emotion, leaving the audience with heavy hearts.

Performances

Krishna Burugula shines throughout the film and effortlessly carries the narrative. His energetic presence keeps the flow intact. Ram Nithin delivers a decent performance, complementing the group’s dynamic well. Dheeraj Aathreya impresses with his natural, innocent comic timing. Mani Vakk plays a crucial role around whom the entire story revolves, though his emotional scenes could have benefitted from more experience.

Technicalities

Director Harish Reddy Uppula focused on humor and relatable moments and was succeeded. The cinematography is vibrant and captures the youthful essence of the film effectively. Kamran’s music elevates key moments, while the production values remain neat and visually appealing.

Analysis

Jigris doesn’t promise a complex storyline, nor does it attempt to. It focuses squarely on humor, friendship, and relatable moments. Scenes like the lorry sequence, the “country chicken” episode, and especially the hilarious condom scene deliver solid laughs. Even the Maoist block works to an extent. While the ending may feel emotionally heavier than expected, the film succeeds in evoking nostalgia, reminding viewers of their own mischievous childhood gang.

Rating: 3/5