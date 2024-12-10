Joju George’s 'Pani' Set for Telugu Release on December 13

Hyderabad: Malayalam actor and filmmaker Joju George’s critically acclaimed movie Pani is all set for its Telugu theatrical release on December 13. The film, which was a massive success in Malayalam, features actress Abhinaya in a key role. The Telugu version is presented by Am Word Entertainments, with Raj Vamsi as the executive producer.

A grand pre-release event for Pani took place at Prasad Labs, Hyderabad, with prominent personalities from the Telugu film industry in attendance.

Speaking at the event, Veera Shankar, President of the Telugu Directors’ Association, praised the film’s quality and Joju George’s exceptional acting skills. “Pani is a sensible film that resonated with audiences in Malayalam. I’m confident it will connect with Telugu viewers as well,” he said.





Damodar Prasad, Secretary of the Telugu Film Chamber, highlighted the strong storytelling tradition of Malayalam cinema. “Pani is a testament to content-driven filmmaking, and I hope it receives the success it deserves in Telugu,” he remarked.

The event also saw actor Gemini Suresh expressing admiration for Joju George’s work, describing him as a versatile actor whose performances leave a lasting impression.

Actress Abhinaya shared her excitement about the Telugu release, calling Pani a memorable project. She praised Joju George as both a brilliant actor and an inspiring collaborator.

Joju George, addressing the gathering, thanked the team and audiences for their support. “Pani is a commercial entertainer that transcends language barriers. I’m confident Telugu audiences will embrace it wholeheartedly,” he said.