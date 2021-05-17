Jr NTR fans facing a suspense!

Young Tiger Jr NTR is celebrating his birthday on 20th May. The fans are eagerly waiting to see if team RRR releases any new poster or teaser from the film, to take the celebrations to the next level. The sources say that the team may refrain from releasing any promotional material considering the pandemic around us.

NTR is currently recovering from Corona Virus and he has been staying home along with family members. Team RRR is also amplifying the requests of the public in procuring hospital beds, ventilators, emergency medicines, and other injections.

Once the situation returns to normalcy, the makers will look at promoting the film, and releasing any poster during this time could turn out to be a bad idea.

But, the fans are still left with some hope that team RRR will not disappoint them. As of now, nothing has been confirmed and we have to see what's going to happen on the coming 20th.