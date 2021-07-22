Jr NTR first, Tamannaah Next

Young Tiger Jr NTR is set to thrill the audiences with his hosting skills for the upcoming TV show Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu on Gemini TV. The shoot of the TV show hit the floors recently. The organizers did not confirm the telecast date. There are reports that the show will be aired on August 15th.

NTR will be seen interacting with Ram Charan in the first episode of this game show.

On the other hand, milky beauty Tamannah Bhatia is also hosting a TV show in Telugu. Titled Master Chef, the show will be aired on Gemini TV. The buzz reveals that Tamannah's Master Chef Telugu will go on air in the third week of August or the last week of August.

Jr NTR's show will go on air first and the organizers are expecting a big TRP number for this show.