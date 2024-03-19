Jr NTR Resumes 'Devara' Shoot, Saif Ali Khan Joins

Telugu superstar Jr NTR, fresh off his role as Komaram Bheem in RRR, is setting up camp in Goa! He's there to shoot the next phase of his upcoming movie, Devara: Part 1.

The crew just kicked off filming a new song, and they'll be in Goa for a week before heading back. They'd already wrapped up shooting scenes in Hyderabad.

Devara: Part 1 boasts a star-studded cast alongside Jr NTR. Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khanjoins the film, along with actress Janhvi Kapoor, who's making her debut in Telugu cinema!

This movie marks a reunion for Jr NTR and director Koratala Siva. The duo's last collaboration, the 2016 film Janatha Garage, was a smash hit with both audiences and critics.

Devara unfolds in two parts, with the first part hitting theatres on October 10th, 2024 to coincide with the Dussehra festival. This epic film is a production of Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts, presented by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram. The powerful music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, and the stunning visuals are captured by cinematographer R Rathnavelu.

The film was originally announced under the title NTR 30, signifying Jr NTR's 30th film as the lead actor.

We have more exciting news! Actor Saif Ali Khan will be joining the shoot soon after his recovery. While we don't have details about his recovery, we wish him a speedy one!