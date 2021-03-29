Tollywood: The expectations on Nandamuri Balakrishna's upcoming movie under the direction of Boyapati Srinu are sky-high. As the movie is going to be the third outing of Balakrishna with Boyapati after delivering two superhit movies like Simha and Legend, the audience are eagerly waiting to watch the film in the theatres.

The movie is slated to hit theatres on 28th May. As only a couple of months is left for the release, the makers have decided to slowly kickstart the promotions of their film. On this note, they have decided to start the promotions from Ugadi. Ever since the project got announced what is the title of the movie has become one of the biggest questions for the fans. On this note, the makers have decided to unveil the title of the film along with the teaser on the occasion of Ugadi. Rumours are coming out that none other than Young Tiger NTR is going to launch the teaser of the film.

Rumours are rife that both Balakrishna and NTR are not on good terms. So, if the 'Aravinda Sametha' actor launches the teaser it will put an end to all such rumors.