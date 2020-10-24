Jr NTR's Muslim Look In RRR: Rajamouli Slammed For Distorting History

RRR is not only Tollywood maverick filmmaker's most ambitious magnum opus, the movie is also one of the most closely watched movies around the world. This interest among filmmakers across the globe is thanks to Rajamouli's success track record. We need not tell you what a major hit Baahubali was.

Anyway, the makers recently released Jr NTR's first look in the movie RRR. While fans can't stop going ga ga over Tarak's new look. A section of the audience, however, content that Rajamouli has distorted facts and history in RRR.

By now you know that RRR is the fictitious tale of two real life Telugu heroes--freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sithaeamaraju. Now, after the makers released Tarak's introduction from his upcoming movie RRR, the movie director has been trolled for two reasons--one for taking stock shots from a National Geographic documentary. Two, the director of RRR is being trolled for making NTR wear Muslim cap saying his character Komaram Bheem has nothing to do with his attire and accused Rajamouli of distorting history.

Now, it remains to be seen how Rajamouli will reply to these allegations.