Jr NTR's review on Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo

Jr NTR
Stylish Star Allu Arjun came up with an exciting movie titled Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Pooja Hegde played the leading lady in the film and it also has Nivetha Pethuraj, Tabu, Jayaram, Sachin Khedkar and others in the key roles.

The film released today and it has opened to a lot of positive feedback from one and all. Jr NTR is also one among the celebrities who watched the film and tweeted about it.

"An effortless and terrific performance from @alluarjun and brilliant writing from Trivikram Srinivas garu make #AlaVaikuntapurramuloo a great watch. Congrats Bava and Swamy. Kudos to Murali Sharma for supporting them with a a great performance. Outstanding work by @MusicThaman is a major asset for the film. Special mention for PS Vinod 's cinematography. Congratulations to the entire team and @haarikahassine for a job well done."

On the work front, NTR is busy working with RRR.




