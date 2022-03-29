Junior NTR Pens A Heartfelt Note As RRR Turns Into A Blockbuster

It is all known that Tollywood's most awaited movie RRR created history and erased all the past records with its tremendous collections in the first three days itself. This is making the whole team of this magnum opus enjoy the joyous moment! On this special occasion, Junior NTR who essayed the role of Komaram Bheem in this movie penned a heartfelt note on his Twitter page and thanked all his fans and co-actors for supporting him and making the movie turn into a blockbuster…

This note reads, "All of you heaped praises on RRR and showered us with love since the film's release. I would like to take a moment to thank everyone who made RRR, a landmark film in my career, possible. Thank you Jakkanna for inspiring me to give my best. You truly brought out the best in me and made me feel like water, versatile. You pushed me as an actor and made me mold into my character and all his layers with great ease and conviction. Charan, my brother, I can't imagine acting in RRR without you... No one else could have done justice to the role of Alluri Sitarama Raju. Not only RRR but Bheem would have been incomplete without you. Thank you for being the fire to my water."

He also added, "It was an honour to work with the legendary Ajay Sir and I will greatly cherish this memory forever. Alia, you're a powerhouse of an actor and have added incredible strength to the film with your presence. Keep soaring. Olivia, Alison Doody and Ray Stevenson captured hearts and earned immense love with their impeccable craft and phenomenal performance. Welcome to Indian Cinema! I will cherish our memories together. DVV Danayya Garu, you are our rock! Thank you for making the ambitious dream called RRR a successful reality. My sincere thanks to MM Keeravaani Garu for giving life to #RRRMovie. Your soulful and heart-stirring music will be cherished, celebrated and championed for years to come. Your music surpassed cultural, linguistic and geographical boundaries and won the ears and hearts of people across the globe. I am indebted to Vijayendra Prasad Garu for writing one of the finest scripts in Indian Cinema. Your story will be forever etched.

In the hearts of millions of film buffs across the world and will be celebrated for generations to come. My deepest gratitude to Senthil, Sabu Sir, Srinivas Mohan Sir, Sreekar Prasad Sir and each and every other technician from every department for creating magic on the big screen. India's biggest action drama couldn't have been possible without your unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication. Karthikeya, you are the film's anchor. Thank you for seamlessly coordinating everything and ensuring that the film goes perfectly. I owe Kaala Bhairava for lending his soulful voice to Komuram Bheemudo, a powerful and heart-wrenching song that perfectly encapsulates the emotional turmoil Bheem experiences.

You moved millions of people to tears. Special thanks to Prem Rakshit for beautifully choreographing Naatu Naatu and giving mass a new step. I'd like to thank the Indian Film Fraternity and each and every friend and colleague from every film industry for lending their support and best wishes. I am happy that we united as one force and revived the glory of Indian Cinema, together. When we become one, Indian Cinema will be number 1! I cannot thank the Indian media enough for their kind words and appreciation. Thank you for joining our journey and making RRR not just India's biggest action drama film but one of the world's biggest action drama films.Last but not least, I would like to thank my fans from the bottom of my heart. Your unconditional love and support fueled me to give my best even in the most challenging times of Covid-19. I promise to entertain you all with many more films".

RRR movie is directed by SS Rajamouli and has Ram Charan as Alluri Sita Ramaraju and Junior NTR as Komaram Bheem. Even Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Rajeev Kanakala, Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson also impressed the audience with their ace screen presence. This DVV Danayya's movie is produced under the DVV Entertainments banner.