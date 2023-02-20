Junior NTR's 30th Movie Launch Ceremony Gets Postponed

It is all known that Tollywood's young actor cum politician Tarak Ratna passed away on 19th February, 2023 at Bangalore's Narayana Hrudayalaya hospital. He suffered from a massive heart attack on 27th January during Lokesh's padayatra. Later he was treated by specialist doctors too. But all their efforts went in vain as Tarak Ratna's condition didn't improve. Today, his last rites will be held at Jubilee Hills Mahaprasthanam in the evening. Now the young actor's mortal remains are placed at the film chamber. All his family members turned emotional and turned teary-eyed. Even many politicians, actors like Venkatesh, Suresh Babu and his fans are paying last respect to Tarak Ratna! Well, Junior NTR also paid his last respect to his dear brother yesterday along with Kalyan Ram and was seen teary-eyed. His 30th movie launch ceremony was scheduled to be held on 24th is postponed due to this unfortunate incident in his family.



Tollywood's PR Vamsi Kaka dropped this news on his social media page and confirmed it to all fans…

#NTR30 opening ceremony which was scheduled to happen on Feb 24th stands postponed due to an unfortunate development in the family of @tarak9999 and @NandamuriKalyan. A new date will be announced at a later point in time. — Vamsi Kaka (@vamsikaka) February 20, 2023

His tweet reads, "#NTR30 opening ceremony which was scheduled to happen on Feb 24th stands postponed due to an unfortunate development in the family of @tarak9999 and @NandamuriKalyan. A new date will be announced at a later point in time."

According to the sources, this movie will be produced by Sudhakar Mikkilineni and Nandamuri Kalyan Ram under the Yuvasudha and NTR Arts banners. Along with the announcement poster itself, the makers unveiled the release date. It will hit the theatres on 5th April, 2024. Speculations state that Janhvi Kapoor might be considered for the lead actress role.

The announcement poster showcases NTR standing on a boat amid a storm holding strong weapons in his hands.

Well, even Nandamuri Balakrishna and Anil Ravipudi's movie was also scheduled to go on floors by now but Tarak Ratna's demise made the Nandamuri family members go shocked. Balakrishna took the responsibility of his nephew when he was in the hospital and continuously monitored his health condition staying there for many days!

RIP Tarak Ratna…