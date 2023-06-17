‘Kajal 60’ title and glimpse to be out tomorrow

Live
Kajal Aggarwal, who ruled the roost in Telugu cinema, took a brief break from films after her pregnancy. Her recent release “Ghosty” (“Khosty” in Telugu) turned out to be a massive disaster. The makers of Kajal’s 60th movie have now dropped an interesting update about the project.
Accordingly, the title and glimpse of “Kajal 60” will be unveiled tomorrow. A poster was released to announce the same. “Presenting Kajal Aggarwal like never before,” read the announcement poster. The movie is being bankrolled by Aurum Arts Official. More details about the director and other cast and crew are yet to be known. Apart from this, Kajal is also part of Balakrishna and Anil Ravipudi’s “Bhagavanth Kesari” which is scheduled for release during Dussehra 2023. Also, she is the female lead in Kamal Haasan’s “Indian 2,” which Shankar Shanmugham is directing.