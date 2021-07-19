Kajal Agarwal's next set in a period era!

Tollywood starlet Kajal Aggarwal is all set to do a multi-starrer in Tamil. Star actress Regina Cassandra is also playing a crucial role in the film. Actresses like Janani, Raiza Wilson, and Noyrika, etc are playing other important roles in the flick.

Titled as 'Karungaapiyam', rumors are rife that Kajal's role is set in the pre-Independence era. Her character hails from a family of Zamindars in the flick.

As per the buzz, the actress will be seen as a woman blessed with extraordinary powers. Kajal seems to be super excited about this project which is Deekay's directorial.

On the other hand, Kajal Aggarwal has Acharya on hand in Telugu. She is also in talks for a couple of other films.

Kajal is also awaiting the release of her next film in Tamil, titled Paris Paris, a remake of Hindi hit film Queen.