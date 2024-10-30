Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu Celebrate Fourth Wedding Anniversary with Heartwarming Photos

Actor Kajal Aggarwal and her husband, Gautam Kitchlu, mark their fourth wedding anniversary today, October 30. Kajal shared a series of cherished moments featuring her husband and their son, Niel Kitchlu. In a heartfelt caption, she called Gautam her "bestie" and expressed gratitude for his constant support. The couple tied the knot on October 30, 2020, amid the Covid-19 pandemic, with close family members in attendance.

Sharing these precious photos on social media, Kajal wrote, "Happy 4th year around the sun together, my bestie @kitchlug thanks for always having my back!"

https://www.instagram.com/p/DBuaMpYsisj/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=d53c733d-fdc9-497b-a16a-be80e0a64428





Reflecting on their journey, Kajal once revealed details of Gautam's proposal during an interview with Brides Today in 2020. She described it as a simple yet authentic conversation, beginning early in January. Gautam met her parents in May, and the couple got engaged in June. Adding a playful twist to the proposal, Kajal insisted that Gautam go down on one knee. She shared, "I teased him, saying I wouldn’t marry him unless he got down on his knees! (he did, of course!)."

On the professional front, Kajal Aggarwal was last seen in the Telugu film ‘Satyabhama.’ She is set to portray Dakshayini in Kamal Haasan's much-anticipated ‘Indian 3.’ Additionally, the actor has exciting projects lined up, including Vishnu Manchu's ‘Kannappa’ and Salman Khan-AR Murugadoss's ‘Sikandar.’ Fans are eagerly awaiting her next releases, as Kajal continues to shine in both personal and professional realms.