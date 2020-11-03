Kajal Aggarwal Opens Up On Why She Decided To Marry Gautam Amid Covid-19 Pandemic

Tollywood glam doll Kajal Aggarwal married her longtime beau Gautam Kitchlu on 30th October, 2020 at Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai amid her close family members. The gala wedding was planned following all the precautionary measures of Covid-19. Amid the rapid spread of this deadly novel virus, one needs to be careful while organizing such big events and when it comes to weddings, there will be a lot of things and rituals to be followed. Thus, Kajal Aggarwal's wedding was done taking all the precautions. All the members who are the part of this event followed a bio bubble rule and stayed safe from this pandemic.



Well, there were also a few questions raised by Kajal's fans on why she decided to marry amid Covid-19 pandemic rapid spread… Our 'Magadheera' princess has finally opened up and took to Vogue media and doled out why did they decide to marry in this period…



Kajal said, "Gautam and I dated for about three years, and then we were friends for seven. We have progressed in every stage of being friends and been very important in each other's lives. We were used to meeting all the time. Whether it was a social party or an important professional endeavour, the other one would always show up. So, amidst the lockdown, when we didn't see each other for a few weeks at best, we would catch a glimpse behind a mask at a grocery store we realised that we wanted to be together.

Gautam is understated when it comes to romance. He's not the filmy sort, and I am grateful for it because I have enough of that in my films. So, it wasn't a proposal with all of the jazz, but it was an extremely heartfelt, emotional conversation between us. He was so authentic about his feelings and the way he expressed how he wanted to have a future with me; I couldn't be surer about spending my life with him!"

Kajal even took to her Instagram and doled out that, it was not that easy to plan a wedding in this health crisis period… Along with dropping a beautiful wedding pic of them she wrote, "Planning a wedding entails so many moving parts and added to that the pandemic definitely was a challenge. However we strictly followed covid protocols which meant we had to have a very small wedding, got all our guests tested and created a bubble for everyone who was a part of our celebration. We are very grateful for all our loved ones that were able to attend and those who joined virtually from afar were terribly missed and we hope to see you all soon."



Well, although it was a close knit affair, nothing was less than a filmy and grandeur arrangements… Kajal's sister Nisha took to her social media account and thanked event planner Ambika Gupta and her team 'The A-Cube Project', for making the wedding stand as a grandeur one with all their efforts.

Along with the wedding pic of her dear didi and jiju, Nisha has thanked Ambika and her team for making it possible. We can even witness a couple of snaps of wedding decoration at Taj Palace. Following the 'Shikara - Voyage Of Love' theme, the wedding place was filled with colourful and royal pyramid structures which were enhanced with beautiful floral work.



Nisha also doled out how Ambika and her team chose the theme… "In a casual conversation about the wedding design @stylebyami referred @ambitrix from @thea3project to us.

By then we had seen a lot of people. When I saw Ambika's work , I instantly called her & we hit a cord & there has been no looking back ever-since. In a minuscule timeline of a month, Ambika & her team conceptualised beautiful themes for our 3 events . Sitting with @kajalaggarwalofficial & @kitchlug she quizzed them based on her questionnaire. Kashmir came out as a theme that appealed to her & instantly it also hit a home run with all of us. She then suggested it be called Shikara - Voyage Of Love

The wedding ceremony paid tribute to Gautam Jiju's heritage. The ceremony mirrored the picturesque mountains of the valley flanked by the majestic Dal Lake. At a spiritual level the pyramid is a symbol for the integration of self-and soul. The mandap also bore intricate details of a Shikara, with panelling reminiscent of Kashmir's houseboats' wooden jaalis and openings. The minute one laid eyes on the reflective aisle, you were transported to the Dal lake flanked by the fragrant floating flower markets on either side. Not to be left behind, was the contrasting yet warm accolade to the cozy Pashmina shawls of the region. This was represented in diamond set frames with a powder blue print of these expertly spun, weaved and created embroidery.

This has by far been the most beautiful wedding I have seen ❤️😍 #kajgautkitched".

Here is another adorable pic of Kajal and Gautam…

Here comes the first snap of Kajal waking up as Mrs Kitchlu… So cute expression Kajal!!!

