‘Kaliyugam Pattanamlo’ set to redefine with its fresh narrative and stellar cast
In a bold departure from the conventional, "Kaliyugam Pattanamlo" emerges as a promising Telugu film, heralding a new era in storytelling with its innovative plotline and emphasis on family dynamics. Spearheaded by producer Dr. Kandula Chandra Obul Reddy and supported by Nani Movie Works and Raamaa Creations Production, director Ramakhanth Reddy's debut feature is poised to captivate audiences with its refreshing take on cinema.
Filmed against the picturesque backdrop of Kadapa district, the production of "Kaliyugam Pattanamlo" was a seamless endeavor, thanks to the unwavering dedication of its team. Despite the time constraints, the movie was shot in just 45 days, a testament to the efficiency and commitment of the crew.
Scheduled for release on March 22, 2024, "Kaliyugam Pattanamlo" boasts a stellar lineup of technicians, including acclaimed editor Gary BH and talented composer Ajay Arsada. The movie's soul-stirring lyrics, penned by Oscar winners Chandra Bose and Bhaskara Bhatla, promise to resonate with audiences on a profound level.
Currently in the post-production phase, "Kaliyugam Pattanamlo" is gearing up for an aggressive promotional campaign in the coming weeks. As anticipation builds, audiences can expect a promotional blitz that will showcase the film's unique narrative and captivating visuals.
Leading the cast are Vishwa Karthikeya and Ayushi Patel, whose performances are expected to elevate the movie to new heights. With their exceptional talent and on-screen chemistry, Karthikeya and Patel are poised to leave a lasting impression on audiences.