Kalki 2898 Ad: Rajamouli turns into actor for the film

During the promotions of “King Of Kotha,” Dulquer Salmaan hinted about his presence in pan-India actor Prabhas’ “Kalki 2898 AD,” which took both the actors fans by surprise. This sci-fi action thriller is set in a dystopian world. Nag Ashwin is directing this mega-budget film. Legendary actors Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan in roped in to play key roles.

Now, the latest news is circulating in social media platforms that master storyteller SS Rajamouli is playing a key role in this biggie. The buzz is creating ripples in film circles. Rajamouli made cameo appearances in films like “Sye,” “Baahubali 1,” and “Majnu” in the past. If this buzz turns out to be true, it is going to be a feast for Prabhas fans as the man behind their favourite actor’s biggest success is also part of the film.

Bollywood hot diva Deepika Padukone is playing the female lead, while the sizzling beauty Disha Patani is doing another key role. Ashwini Dutt is bankrolling this sci-fi action thriller under the Vyjayanthi Movies banner. The recent released promotional content got huge applause from the movie lovers. Santosh Narayanan is composing the tunes of the film.