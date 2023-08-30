Live
- Music Director Radhan unveils ‘Atta Ettaga’ from ‘Sagileti Katha’
- ‘Premedeshapu Yuvarani’ set to hit screens on Sep 2
- Kajari Teej 2023: Dos and don'ts to follow during Kajari Teej fast
- ‘Ma Oori Polimera-2’ locks theatrical release date
- National Grief Awareness Day 2023: Contemporary Books On Grief That Will Touch Your Heart
- Moto G84 5G to Launch on September 1 - All Details
- Daily Forex Rates (30-08-2023)
- Posani Krishna Murali extend sops to artists, says ID cards will be issued to them
- ‘Guntur Kaaram’ update: This is when the first single to be out from this Mahesh Babu starrer
- Instagram's new feature to let creators highlight comments in Stories
Just In
Kalki 2898 Ad: Rajamouli turns into actor for the film
The latest news is circulating in social media platforms that master storyteller SS Rajamouli is playing a key role in Prabhas ‘Kalki 2898 AD.’ If this buzz turns out to be true, it is going to be a feast for Prabhas fans as the man behind their favourite actor’s biggest success is also part of the film
During the promotions of “King Of Kotha,” Dulquer Salmaan hinted about his presence in pan-India actor Prabhas’ “Kalki 2898 AD,” which took both the actors fans by surprise. This sci-fi action thriller is set in a dystopian world. Nag Ashwin is directing this mega-budget film. Legendary actors Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan in roped in to play key roles.
Now, the latest news is circulating in social media platforms that master storyteller SS Rajamouli is playing a key role in this biggie. The buzz is creating ripples in film circles. Rajamouli made cameo appearances in films like “Sye,” “Baahubali 1,” and “Majnu” in the past. If this buzz turns out to be true, it is going to be a feast for Prabhas fans as the man behind their favourite actor’s biggest success is also part of the film.
Bollywood hot diva Deepika Padukone is playing the female lead, while the sizzling beauty Disha Patani is doing another key role. Ashwini Dutt is bankrolling this sci-fi action thriller under the Vyjayanthi Movies banner. The recent released promotional content got huge applause from the movie lovers. Santosh Narayanan is composing the tunes of the film.