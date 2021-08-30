Kalyaan Dhev's second outing receives a positive buzz

Megastar Chiranjeevi's young daughter Sreeja Konidela's husband Kalyaan Dhev marked his acting debut with 'Vijetha' which received a decent response from the audience.



Now, the actor is all set to test his luck with his second film 'Kinnerasani'. Young Hero Nithiin has unveiled the teaser of this film. The short video has been receiving a decent response from the audience. The teaser showcased Kalyaan Dhev in two different looks and also showcased a small girl who is known as a miracle but is haunted by so many hurdles. The impressive visuals promised an interesting film. Written by Deshraj, Ramana Teja is wielding the megaphone for this project.



Sheetal is playing the female lead in this film which is being bankrolled by Ram Talluri under SRT entertainments banner.





