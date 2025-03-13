Kalyan Ram’s ‘Arjun S/O Vyjayanthi’ unveils pre-teaser announcement

Kalyan Ram’s much-anticipated film, Arjun S/O Vyjayanthi, has been making waves ever since the release of its striking first-look poster. The film, which marks the directorial debut of Pradeep Chilukuri, is produced by Ashok Vardhan Muppa and Sunil Balusu and promises to be a perfect blend of high-octane action and deep-rooted emotions.

Building on the excitement, the makers have now announced that a pre-teaser will be unveiled on March 14th, ahead of the official teaser launch. The announcement poster features Kalyan Ram in an intense and stylish avatar, sporting a rugged beard while striding through a vast mining zone with towering cranes in the background. The pre-teaser will also reveal the official teaser release date, adding to the growing anticipation surrounding the film.

Saiee Manjrekar plays the female lead, while Sohail Khan is set to portray the antagonist. With the shoot nearing completion, the buzz around Arjun S/O Vyjayanthi is steadily increasing. Given its gripping visuals, stellar cast, and promise of an action-packed narrative, the film is shaping up to be one of the most awaited releases of the year. Fans are eagerly waiting to see Kalyan Ram in a power-packed role, making Arjun S/O Vyjayanthi a film to watch out for!















