Kalyani Priyadarshan as lead; Potential Studios launches Production No 7

After delivering six back-to-back successful films including Maya, Managaram, Monster, Thanakkaran, Irugapatru, and Black, Potential Studios has officially launched its seventh venture with a grand pooja ceremony in Chennai. The new project stars National Award–winning actress Kalyani Priyadarshan in the lead, instantly drawing strong industry attention.

The film also features Naan Mahan Alla actress Devdarshini and Vinod Kishan in prominent roles. Directed by debutant Dheeravyam SN, the film’s story and screenplay have been crafted by Praveen Bhaskar and Sri Kumar, along with the director. Music is composed by Justin Prabhakaran, while cinematography is handled by Gokul Benoy. The technical team also includes editor Aral R. Thangam, production designer Mayapandi, and costume designers Inaz Farhan and Sher Ali.

Jointly produced by SR Prakash Babu, SR Prabhu, P. Gopinath, and Thangaprabhaharan R under the Potential Studios banner, the film is expected to continue the production house’s legacy of delivering fresh narratives and commercial success.

With Kalyani Priyadarshan headlining the project and a strong technical team backing it, the film has already created considerable buzz. Further updates regarding the title, cast additions, and release plans are expected to be announced soon.