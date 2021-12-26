Kamal Haasan's 'Vikram' back on track?

Kollywood superstar Kamal Hassan is all set to come up with his next film 'Vikram' which has been grabbing the attention of the audience lately.



Lokesh Kanagaraj of 'Khaidi' and 'Master' fame is wielding the megaphone for this project. The shooting got halted as Kamal Haasan tested positive for coronavirus. Now, the actor has completely recovered and the shooting of the film is almost in the final stages. The makers have already resumed the shooting and the movie is likely to hit the theatres in April next year. Kollywood superstar Vijay Sethupathi and Malayalam star hero Fahad Fasil are also playing crucial roles in the much-awaited movie.



Rajkamal Films International is pooling resources for this project. Anirudh Ravichander is composing tunes for the film.