Kannada Blockbuster Shakhahaari Now Streaming in Telugu on Aha

The Kannada hit movie Shakhahaari has been dubbed in Telugu and is now streaming on Aha. Producer Balu Charan from Hanuman Productions bought the Telugu dubbing rights and made sure the dubbing was done carefully to match the local culture and preferences.

The movie, directed by Sandeep Sunkad, is a murder mystery starring Rangayana Raghu in the lead role. In the Telugu version, Goparaju Ramana, who is known for his role as Anand Devarakonda's father in Middle Class Melodies, has dubbed the hero's voice, making it feel like a straight Telugu film.

The film also features actors Gopalkrishna Deshpande, Vinay Uj, Nidhi Hegde, and Harini Srikanth in important roles. The background music, composed by Mayur Ambekallu, adds to the film’s suspense and has been a big part of its success.

If you enjoy crime thrillers, Shakhahaari is a great choice with lots of suspense and thrilling scenes. Hanuman Productions, led by producer Balu Charan, is known for bringing quality films to the Telugu audience, and Shakhahaari is their latest offering.