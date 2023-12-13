Live
‘Kannappa’ found its leading lady
Actor Vishnu Manchu's 'Kannappa' is building expectations on the film day-by-day. Recently, the film made headlines that legendary actor Brahmanandam has wrapped his portion of “Kannappa.” Now, the latest news is that the film unit found its leading lady in debutante Preity Mukhundhan.
Talking about it, director Mukesh Kumar Singh said: "For Preity, this isn’t just an initial steps into the film industry but a leap into the world of art and cinema and mostly learning. She was a perfect fit for the role and we look forward to working with her."
The casting process for the pivotal role Preity portrays was rigorous, with numerous auditions held to find the perfect fit for the character. After a search, the filmmakers zeroed in on Preity, recognising her exceptional talent and the unique charm she brings to the table. Preity background as a Bharatnatyam dancer brings a unique artistic dimension to her character.