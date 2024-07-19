Kannappa: Manchu Vishnu's Mythological Epic Set for December 2024 Release

‘Kannappa,’ a high-budget mythological fantasy film, is stirring up anticipation across India. Manchu Vishnu takes the lead in this star-studded spectacle, flanked by Pan-India icons like Prabhas (Rebel Star), Akshay Kumar (Bollywood Hero), Mohanlal (Malayalam Superstar), and Siva Rajkumar (Kannada Star). The sheer star power has ignited a frenzy amongst moviegoers, making the release date a burning question.

Manchu Vishnu took to social media yesterday, sending fans into a tizzy with a December 2024 release window for ‘Kannappa.’ While the exact date remains under wraps, December promises to be a battleground for box office dominance.

https://x.com/iVishnuManchu/status/1813834982210646190

Adding fuel to the fire, Allu Arjun's ‘Pushpa 2,’ directed by the maverick Sukumar, is slated for a December 6th release. However, rumors of a delay due to creative differences between Arjun and Sukumar cast a shadow of uncertainty. If ‘Pushpa 2’ falters, Kannappa's team might seize the opportunity, aiming for December 6th.

Should ‘Pushpa 2’ hold firm, ‘Kannappa’ might target the coveted third week of December. December 19th or 20th could coincide with the Christmas and New Year's season, a prime time for movie releases. However, this clashes with Naga Chaitanya's ‘Thandel’ and Nitin's "Robinhood," potentially leading to a reshuffling of release dates.

Adding another layer of intrigue is Balakrishna's film, directed by Bobby Kolli, also rumored for a December release. With ‘Kannappa’ entering the fray, December promises to be a box office battle royale.