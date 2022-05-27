Karate Kalyani files cases against 20 YouTube channels

Hyderabad: Tollywood character artist Karate Kalyani on Friday complained to CCS against 20 YouTube channels over obscene prank videos. She lodged a complaint in the CCS with all the proofs. CCS Police have registered an FIR under sections 67A and 509 of the IT Act. Notices will be soon issued to the YouTube channels and the investigation is underway.

It is to mention here that, Karate Kalyani lodged a complaint in the SR Nagar Police Station against YouTuber Srikanth Reddy alleging she was abused and assaulted by him. She alleged that she was receiving many complaints from women against Srikanth who allegedly created not only abusive content on YouTube but also showed women in an obscene manner in his videos. On the other hand, Srikanth Reddy has also filed a complaint against Karate Kalyani alleging she abused and attacked him.

Karate Kalyani has been in the news for sometime now with some or the other issue. It is to mention here that

Karate Kalyani landed in a fresh row with the allegations that she adopted a three-month child in violation of rules. Officials of the Child Welfare Department went to her residence in Hyderabad along with the police after receiving a complaint on childline 1098. However, as the actor and child were not available, the officials questioned her mother and brother. Kalyani's mother told the officials that she legally adopted the child. The officials were told that a third girl child was born to a couple in the city and Kalyani adopted her through somebody known to her. The officials said Kalyani's whereabouts were not known. They said the actor was not responding to calls over her mobile.

This came two days after Kalyani created a ruckus on a road in Yousufguda area by slapping YouTuber Srikant Reddy after an argument over his objectionable prank videos. The actor was carrying the child in a baby carrier. A man, accompanying her, assaulted Srikant Reddy, who hit back and also slapped Kalyani. A video, which went viral on social media, shows the actor falling on the ground. Those accompanying her then chased and assaulted the Youtuber, whose shirt was completely torn. Reddy complained to police that she attacked him. The actor also lodged a counter complaint against the Youtuber. Karate Kalyani, whose real name is Padaala Kalyani, has acted as character artist in many Tollywood films. In recent months, she has been active on social issues and often landed in controversies. In August last year, she joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).



Later, Karate Kalyani, who is accused of having illegally adopted a baby girl will appear before the Collector of Hyderabad, Child and Social Welfare officials along with the child's parents. Child Welfare Committee officers had collected all the details pertaining to the adopted child based on the press brief by the actress.



The CWC had initially visited the actor's home to investigate the matter after they received a tip-off on the childline number 1098 about her having adopted a three-month-old baby girl illegally. The CWC had again sent a notice to her to depose them with the child. If the probe found that the child was adopted by the actress illegally, the actress has to face legal action based on the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015.



These allegations came on her after the actress allegedly assaulted a Youtuber last week. It may be noted that as per the law, a child adoption can only be done via Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA) or SARA. Only after a rigorous background search is done by the authorities, the child from the government homes is handed over for adoption.



In a turn of development, Karate Kalyani has rubbished all the allegations levelled on her of adopting a child. Kalyani met the Hyderabad Collector along with the baby and the parents to brief what had exactly happened so far. While making it clear that she had not adopted a 5-month-old child, she told presspersons that what she had spoken with the YouTube channel was true

"I had done it with an intention of someone could take inspiration after seeing me", she added. The actress also said that she did not receive any notices from the Social and Child welfare officials. She termed the entire fiasco around the kidnap and trafficking allegations a plot to bring her down.