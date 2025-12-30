Karthi extends his support to ‘Nilakanta’; set for Jan 2 release

Actor Master Mahendran, who won recognition as a child artiste in several hit films and has now successfully transitioned into a lead actor, is set to headline the upcoming rural drama Nilakanta. Directed by Rakesh Madhavan, the film features Yashna Muthuloori, Neha Pathan and Sneha Ullal as the female leads.

Produced by Marlapalli Srinivasulu and Venugopal Deevi under the banners of LS Productions and Global Cinemas, Nilakanta is rooted in a village backdrop and revolves around the essence of karma and justice. Mark Prashanth has composed the music for the film.

The project recently received a significant boost when popular actor Karthi extended his best wishes to the team. Sharing the film’s promotional song video on X (formerly Twitter), Karthi wrote that he hoped Nilakanta and Master Mahendran would achieve grand success. His post drew an enthusiastic response from fans and film lovers.

Meanwhile, the film’s trailer was unveiled at a grand launch event held in Hyderabad on Tuesday. Speaking on the occasion, the makers revealed that the story revolves around a protagonist who is falsely accused and the challenges he faces in proving his innocence. The narrative focuses on how he confronts social stigma and fights for truth.

Director Rakesh Madhavan expressed confidence that the film would strongly connect with audiences. He stated that Nilakanta blends intense emotions, action-packed sequences and soulful songs, with the final 20 minutes of the climax expected to be a major highlight.

Shot on a pan-India scale, Nilakanta is slated for a theatrical release on January 2, 2026, and aims to offer a gripping cinematic experience rooted in strong storytelling and powerful drama.