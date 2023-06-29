Karunakaran reveals how ‘Tholiprema’ irritated Amitabh Bachchan

Pawan Kalyan’s memorable flick “Tholiprema” is getting re-released this Saturday. The re-release has been planned since the movie completed 25 glorious years. Karunakaran helmed this love saga while Keerthi Reddy played the female lead.

Karunakaran, who is busy in giving interviews as the film is nearing its re-release revealed something interesting. He said that Amitabh Bachchan saw the movie and added that the Hindi Megastar got highly irritated while watching the climax. Karunakaran said, “The climax is a tense moment in the movie as the hero is yet to express his feelings for the heroine. Amitabh Ji, who was watching the movie, threw his car keys onto the screen as the hero didn’t express his love to the leading lady till the very last minute.”

“Jaya Bachchan mam, who was sitting next to Amitabh sir, felt happy and clapped after the heroine came back,” said the director. Karunakaran revealed that Amitabh Bachchan told him about this incident when both met in Chennai.