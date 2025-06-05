Kattappa’s Judgment Thriller Arrives June 13

Under the banner of Apollo Productions, producer Ravuri Venkata Swamy is bringing the Telugu version of the Tamil thriller 'Theerpugal Virkapadum', starring ‘Baahubali’ fame Sathyaraj in the lead role. Titled 'Kattappa Judgment' in Telugu, the film is all set to hit the screens on June 13.

Sathyaraj, who played the iconic Kattappa in 'Baahubali', enjoys a strong emotional connection with Telugu audiences. His presence alone adds tremendous value to the film. The movie has completed its censor formalities and has been awarded a U/A certificate.

The film features Madhusudhan Rao in a powerful antagonist role and is said to be packed with mass elements that will appeal to audiences across all categories. The storyline revolves around a suspenseful situation where Kattappa (Sathyaraj) delivers an unexpected judgment — a mystery that will unfold on the big screen.

Directed by Dharan, the movie stars Smruthi Venkat, Sathyaraj, Harish Uthaman, Madhusudhan Rao, and Ravi Prasad in key roles.