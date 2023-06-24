‘Keedaa Cola’ teaser gets preponed, to hit one-day before

Tharun Bhascker’s next directorial outing is “Keedaa Cola,” and there is good anticipation among movie buffs for the movie. The makers have been releasing the character posters for the past few days.



It was stated that the teaser will come out on 29th June. But the team has now informed that the teaser will be unleashed on 28th June. The re-release of “Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi” will happen on 29th June, as scheduled earlier.

Comedy King Brahmanandam, Rag Mayur, and Chaitanya Rao are playing crucial roles in “Keedaa Cola.” K Vivek Sudhanshu, Saikrishna Gadwal, Srinivas Kaushik, Sripad Nandiraj, and Upendra Varma are producing this movie under the VG Sainma banner.