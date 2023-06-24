  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Entertainment > Tollywood

‘Keedaa Cola’ teaser gets preponed, to hit one-day before

‘Keedaa Cola’ teaser gets preponed, to hit one-day before
x

‘Keedaa Cola’ teaser gets preponed, to hit one-day before

Highlights

Tharun Bhascker’s next directorial outing is “Keedaa Cola,” and there is good anticipation among movie buffs for the movie.

Tharun Bhascker’s next directorial outing is “Keedaa Cola,” and there is good anticipation among movie buffs for the movie. The makers have been releasing the character posters for the past few days.

It was stated that the teaser will come out on 29th June. But the team has now informed that the teaser will be unleashed on 28th June. The re-release of “Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi” will happen on 29th June, as scheduled earlier.

Comedy King Brahmanandam, Rag Mayur, and Chaitanya Rao are playing crucial roles in “Keedaa Cola.” K Vivek Sudhanshu, Saikrishna Gadwal, Srinivas Kaushik, Sripad Nandiraj, and Upendra Varma are producing this movie under the VG Sainma banner.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X