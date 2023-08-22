Keeravaani to collaborate with Chiranjeevi after three decades!

Megastar Chiranjeevi, the undisputed king of Tollywood, recently appeared in “Bholaa Shankar,” which unfortunately couldn’t reach audience expectations. However, Chiranjeevi remains unwavering in his commitment to entertaining his beloved fans.

Chiranjeevi announced his next with “Bimbisara” director Vassishta which is tentatively titled “Mega 157.” The concept poster which was released on the actor’s birthday also created much more hype on the film.

The most exciting buzz is the involvement of Oscar-award-winning music director MM Keeravaani, who will be responsible for composing the music for this enthralling socio-fantasy film. This project signifies a reunion between Chiranjeevi and Keeravaani after a remarkable interval of around three decades.

Backing the project with their renowned standards, UV Creations will be providing financial support. Additionally, reports suggest that Chota K Naidu will oversee the cinematography, ensuring visually stunning aesthetics for the film.