Keerthy Suresh, Nag Ashwin's Mahanati Wins 4 Filmfare Awards

The 66th Filmfare Awards South was held last night at the Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai.

The 66th Filmfare Awards South was held last night at the Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai. Stars consider Filmfare Award as the second-highest honor after National Awards in India. Big stars from Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam turned up for the Filmfare award show hosted by Sundeep Kishan and Regina Cassandra.

Mahanati, which made Telugu industry proud and won three National Awards, has bagged four awards at Filmfare. Besides best film award, Mahanati also won awards in best director (Nag Ashwin), best actress (Keerthy Suresh) and best actor critics (Dulquer Salman) categories.

Nag Ashwin and Mahanati makers are in ecstasy to obtain the prestigious award, as we can observe in the picture. They are seen contentedly posing with the awards they received.

