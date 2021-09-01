Keerthy Suresh to remake latest Hindi hit?

Kriti Sanon who made her debut with 1 Nenokkadine in Telugu recently impressed everyone with the Bollywood film Mimi. The film has become a very good hit at the box office. The film revolves around the concept of Surrogacy. Now, we came to know that Kriti Sanon's hit well be remade in Telugu.

Going by the buzz, Keerthy Suresh has been approached to play the lead role in the Telugu and Tamil remake of the film. In the film, the lead plays a dancer who has bigger dreams to settle in the cinema industry. She takes up an assignment to be a surrogate for a foreign couple in return of money.

As of now, there is no official confirmation if Keerthy is really playing the lead role in the project. The official announcement on the same is expected to be out soon.