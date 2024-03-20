Keerthy Suresh to star opposite to Suhas in Amazon Original’s ‘Uppu Kappurambu’

In the latest announcement from Amazon Prime Video's original content lineup, all eyes are on "Uppu Kappurambu," featuring the versatile Suhas in the lead role. Renowned for his diverse repertoire of characters, Suhas takes on a pivotal role in this satirical comedy drama, joined by the surprise inclusion of Keerthy Suresh, known for her stellar performances in films like ‘Mahanati.’ The addition of Keerthi Suresh adds an extra layer of intrigue to the narrative.

Directed by Ani I V Sasi, whose previous work includes the critically acclaimed "Ninnila Ninnila," "Uppu Kappurambu" promises to deliver a delightful blend of wit and entertainment, showcasing the director's knack for storytelling.

Produced under the banner of Ellanar Films Pvt Ltd by Radhika Lavu, and penned by Vasanth Muralikrishna Maringanti, the film boasts of a unique storyline that is bound to captivate audiences.

As anticipation mounts, fans eagerly await further updates on promotional content and the much-anticipated release date of "Uppu Kappurambu" on Amazon Prime Video. With Suhas and Keerthy Suresh leading the pack, expectations are high for this promising addition to the streaming platform's offerings.